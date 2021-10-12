Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Increased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $472.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.52.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

