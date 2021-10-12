Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 677.8% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCGCF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,091. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22. Roscan Gold has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.80.

Get Roscan Gold alerts:

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.