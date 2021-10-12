Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Update

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 677.8% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 485,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RCGCF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,091. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22. Roscan Gold has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.80.
About Roscan Gold
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.