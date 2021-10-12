Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Lifted by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,419 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 1.6% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Summitry LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $25,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of ROST traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,535. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

