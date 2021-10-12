Rotten Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, Rotten has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $215,538.44 and approximately $1,674.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00043147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.00214472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00092574 BTC.

About Rotten

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 114,477,957 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

