Royal Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Trading 4.4% Higher

Royal Vopak NV (OTC:VOPKF)’s share price traded up 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.08 and last traded at $41.08. 343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Royal Vopak in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

