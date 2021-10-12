Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $762,136.37 and $205,557.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0761 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00060082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00121761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00076220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,203.58 or 1.00038615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.09 or 0.06180085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.