Rupee (RUP) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 43.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Rupee has a market cap of $75,752.24 and $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00039964 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

