Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given “Outperform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.00.

Shares of RUS traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$32.08. 26,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,092. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$17.34 and a 52-week high of C$37.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.36. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.62.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$979.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total value of C$111,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$351,043.84. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$240,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,108 shares in the company, valued at C$6,369,717.08. Insiders have sold 30,508 shares of company stock worth $1,105,186 over the last three months.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

