RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $622.65

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 622.65 ($8.13) and traded as low as GBX 590 ($7.71). RWS shares last traded at GBX 605 ($7.90), with a volume of 247,507 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The company has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 631.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 622.65.

In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £61,700 ($80,611.44).

About RWS (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

