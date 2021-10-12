RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.59. Approximately 36,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 154,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

RXST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($2.56). The business had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RxSight Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

RxSight Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXST)

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

