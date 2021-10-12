Ryo Currency Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.19 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0973 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $22,111.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,243.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,491.23 or 0.06207331 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.25 or 0.00306265 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $586.45 or 0.01042701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00093731 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.71 or 0.00491993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.80 or 0.00387245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00298801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

