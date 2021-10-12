S.Finance (SFG) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last week, S.Finance has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges. S.Finance has a total market capitalization of $16,606.84 and approximately $321,938.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00042238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.00207933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00091594 BTC.

SFG is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

