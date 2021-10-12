S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €31.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been given a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SANT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of S&T in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of S&T in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of S&T stock opened at €21.44 ($25.22) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.11. S&T has a 52-week low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a 52-week high of €24.20 ($28.47). The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

