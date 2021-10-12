S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €32.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been given a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of S&T in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of S&T in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SANT opened at €21.44 ($25.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57. S&T has a fifty-two week low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a fifty-two week high of €24.20 ($28.47). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.11.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

