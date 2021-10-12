Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Acquires £148.74 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £148.74 ($194.33).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 69 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($196.52).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 66 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($196.60).

On Thursday, July 29th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 10,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,572.25).

LON SBRE opened at GBX 198.60 ($2.59) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 219.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 244.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of £496.50 million and a PE ratio of 14.20. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 197 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.79).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

SBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Agricole dropped their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 261 ($3.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 224 ($2.93) to GBX 199 ($2.60) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

