SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $3.13 or 0.00005462 BTC on exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $373,226.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00058082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00119162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,175.25 or 0.99761929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.41 or 0.05884324 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,867,719 coins and its circulating supply is 906,718 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

