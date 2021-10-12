SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a market cap of $447,834.39 and $169,677.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,540.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $580.44 or 0.01026603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $207.05 or 0.00366191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00292377 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00037534 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000521 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

