SafeCapital Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.00 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. SafeCapital has a market cap of $59,911.33 and approximately $42.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00035415 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001162 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000119 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

