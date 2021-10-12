SafeCoin Trading Up 33.2% This Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $20.69 million and approximately $31,808.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,329.02 or 0.99977680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00060056 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00321002 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.53 or 0.00545839 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.45 or 0.00222668 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009821 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002463 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001033 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

