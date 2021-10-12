Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Buys $974,007.32 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.46 per share, for a total transaction of $974,007.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,853 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,909.54.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Istar Inc. purchased 13,999 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $999,948.57.

On Monday, October 4th, Istar Inc. bought 13,848 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,964.08.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Istar Inc. bought 13,644 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.29 per share, for a total transaction of $999,968.76.

On Monday, September 27th, Istar Inc. bought 657,894 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded up $2.66 on Tuesday, hitting $75.13. The company had a trading volume of 110,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,557. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.90. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,345,000. Lubert Adler Management Company LP lifted its position in Safehold by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 355,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

