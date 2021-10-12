SafeInsure (SINS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $247.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $144,476.50 and approximately $247.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00036649 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001162 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000119 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,594,656 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

