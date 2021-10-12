Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €147.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €147.00 ($172.94) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAF. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Safran in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Safran in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €126.33 ($148.63).

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €115.74 ($136.16) on Tuesday. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €108.00 and its 200 day moving average is €115.89.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

