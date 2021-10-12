Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $98.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,042 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 622.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,466,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

