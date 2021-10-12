SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.43.

SAIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $1,177,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at $43,506,885.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $103,013.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,266 shares of company stock worth $4,003,298. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter.

SAIL opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.66. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.