Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SAPMY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Saipem alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652. Saipem has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.