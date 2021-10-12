SakeToken Trading Down 29.2% Over Last Week (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, SakeToken has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SakeToken has a market cap of $4.74 million and $48,872.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00044274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.75 or 0.00222798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00094281 BTC.

About SakeToken

SakeToken (SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,227,517 coins and its circulating supply is 101,805,577 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

