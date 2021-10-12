salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total value of $5,498,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Friday, October 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $5,478,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total value of $5,456,800.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total value of $5,386,000.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $5,442,200.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total value of $5,617,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total value of $5,183,600.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total value of $5,137,600.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $5,200,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total value of $5,099,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,846,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,338. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $286.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.14 billion, a PE ratio of 112.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 61.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 36,496 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.