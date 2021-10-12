salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total value of $5,498,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $5,478,600.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total value of $5,456,800.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total value of $5,386,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $5,442,200.00.
- On Monday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total value of $5,617,800.00.
- On Friday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.18, for a total value of $5,183,600.00.
- On Monday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total value of $5,137,600.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $5,200,600.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total value of $5,099,000.00.
Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,846,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,338. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $286.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.14 billion, a PE ratio of 112.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 61.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,763 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 36,496 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
