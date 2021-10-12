Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,943,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 14.99% of Sally Beauty worth $373,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,007,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,655,000 after acquiring an additional 271,129 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,478,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,845,000 after buying an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 19.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,855,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 470,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 105.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,846 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,586,000 after acquiring an additional 29,559 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBH. Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of SBH opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.62. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.