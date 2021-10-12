Salt Lake Potash (OTCMKTS:WHELF) Shares Up 242%

Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) shares shot up 242% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 5,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 10,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

Salt Lake Potash Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WHELF)

Salt Lake Potash Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on the Goldfield Salt Lakes Project, located in the Northern Goldfields of Western Australia. The company was founded on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

