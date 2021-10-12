SALT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $35,879.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. SALT has a total market cap of $18.47 million and approximately $35,879.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00044374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.19 or 0.00221231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00094205 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

