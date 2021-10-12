Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Salzgitter in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.04.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SZGPY. Zacks Investment Research raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.07.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.27%.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.