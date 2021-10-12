Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.31

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 22030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAXPY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

