SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €142.00 by Barclays

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €134.38 ($158.09).

ETR SAP opened at €117.14 ($137.81) on Tuesday. SAP has a 1-year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1-year high of €135.62 ($159.55). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €118.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

