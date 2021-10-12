Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.81

Shares of Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $2.85. Sappi shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sappi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)

Sappi Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Southern Africa. Its products include dissolving wood pulp, printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials, and forestry.

