Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.61.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.30. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $65.30 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $10,359,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

