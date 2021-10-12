Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average of $77.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.38. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $10,359,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.