Scala Price Down 9.9% This Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $3,347.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00062673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00123716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00076811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,631.03 or 0.99156597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.87 or 0.06259784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.