Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SBBTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SBBTF stock remained flat at $$37.04 on Tuesday. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

