Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,730 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

FNDE stock opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85.

