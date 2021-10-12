Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,399,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 132,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,489. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.