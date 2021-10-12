Scotiabank Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$11.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.02.

Shares of LUN stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.54. 1,215,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$7.49 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The firm has a market cap of C$7.02 billion and a PE ratio of 9.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.88.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.5299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

