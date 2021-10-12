Scotiabank Lowers Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$2.60

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.
Shares of TKO traded up C$0.12 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 450,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,939. The firm has a market capitalization of C$723.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.43. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.04 and a 12-month high of C$3.22.
In other Taseko Mines news, Director Kenneth William Pickering bought 15,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$87,150.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
