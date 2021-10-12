Scotiabank Lowers Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$2.60

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TKO traded up C$0.12 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 450,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,939. The firm has a market capitalization of C$723.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.43. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.04 and a 12-month high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$111.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Kenneth William Pickering bought 15,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$87,150.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

