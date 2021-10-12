Scott Spirit Buys 2,769 Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Stock

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) insider Scott Spirit bought 2,769 shares of S4 Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,770.66 ($25,830.49).

Shares of LON SFOR opened at GBX 735 ($9.60) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 776.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 656.88. S4 Capital plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 364 ($4.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 878 ($11.47). The company has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S4 Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 710 ($9.28).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

