SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,862 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $57.44 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.77 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.05 million. Research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $442,323.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,215 shares of company stock worth $976,034 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.30.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

