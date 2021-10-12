Secret (SCRT) Trading Up 50.4% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.39 or 0.00009783 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $807.52 million and approximately $44.56 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 50.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.38 or 0.00321953 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001717 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.