SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SCWX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SecureWorks by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

