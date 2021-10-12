Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.32

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.32 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 10.58 ($0.14). Seeing Machines shares last traded at GBX 9.82 ($0.13), with a volume of 13,979,198 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.02. The stock has a market cap of £380.59 million and a P/E ratio of -16.37.

Seeing Machines Company Profile (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.