SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,126.83

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,126.83 ($14.72) and traded as high as GBX 1,200 ($15.68). SEGRO shares last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.68), with a volume of 2,020,491 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGRO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEGRO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,196.17 ($15.63).

The company has a market cap of £14.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,255.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,126.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other news, insider Linda Yueh bought 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, with a total value of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

