Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.67

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and traded as high as $21.21. Sekisui House shares last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 20,376 shares.

Separately, Mizuho raised Sekisui House from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.25%.

About Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

