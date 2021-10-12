Selfkey (KEY) Market Capitalization Achieves $44.20 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Selfkey has a market cap of $44.20 million and approximately $14.00 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.69 or 0.00216318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00094085 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,829,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

